Made in America Taps Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator as 2022 Festival Headliners

The two-day festival will also host performances from Burna Boy, Jazmine Sullivan, Tate McRae, and more

Sacha Lecca; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Made in America music festival will return to Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway for Labor Day weekend on September 3 and 4. Tyler, the Creator and Bad Bunny have been tapped to headline the two-day event.

The festival will host performances from Burna Boy, Jazmine Sullivan, Snoh Aalegra, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Tate McRae, Babyface Ray, Victoria Monét, Toro y Moi, Key Glock, and more. Lil Uzi Vert and Kodak Black are also scheduled to perform.

Standard and VIP 2-day passes for Made in America are available to purchase via the official festival website.

The Roc Nation-produced festival made its post-pandemic return last year with headlining sets from Justin Bieber and Lil Baby with additional appearances from Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. They joined a slate of past performers which includes Rihanna, Cardi B, The Weeknd, and more.

Since its debut in 2012, Made in America has generated over $150 million for the city of Philadelphia while drawing crowds of 50,000 attendees per day.

