Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival Returns to Philly on Labor Day Weekend

Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival will head back to Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Labor Day weekend, September 4th through 5th. The festival, in its 10th year, was paused last summer due to Covid-19 concerns. Early-bird tickets are now available at madeinamericafest.com.

Headliners and supporting acts are yet to be announced, but the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that names will be dropping in the coming weeks. The fest will last two days. In the past, the festival has attracted as many as 50,000 attendees per day and boasted acts like Rihanna, the Weeknd, Travis Scott, Cardi B, and many more.

In addition to an expanded Cause Village that will host philanthropic organizations, the festival will benefit the ACLU of Philadelphia and the Reform Alliance, an advocacy group for probation and parole reform that Jay-Z helped found.