 Jay-Z's Made in America Festival Returns to Philly Labor Day Weekend - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Florida Georgia Line Announce 2021 Fall Tour
Home Music Music News

Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival Returns to Philly on Labor Day Weekend

This year marks the festival’s 10th anniversary

By

Staff Writer

Mankaprr Conteh's Most Recent Stories

View All
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 03: Jay Z performing at Budweiser Made in America festival on September 3, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Arik McArthur/FilmMagic)

Jay Z performing at Budweiser Made in America festival on September 3, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Arik McArthur/FilmMagic

Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival will head back to Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Labor Day weekend, September 4th through 5th. The festival, in its 10th year, was paused last summer due to Covid-19 concerns. Early-bird tickets are now available at madeinamericafest.com.

Headliners and supporting acts are yet to be announced, but the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that names will be dropping in the coming weeks. The fest will last two days. In the past, the festival has attracted as many as 50,000 attendees per day and boasted acts like Rihanna, the Weeknd, Travis Scott, Cardi B, and many more.

In addition to an expanded Cause Village that will host philanthropic organizations, the festival will benefit the ACLU of Philadelphia and the Reform Alliance, an advocacy group for probation and parole reform that Jay-Z helped found. 

In This Article: Jay-Z, live music, Made in America Festival

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.