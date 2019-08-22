Macy Gray Finds Her Peace in New ‘Buddha’ Video

Acclaimed R&B singer Macy Gray finds her center of calm and peace in the video for “Buddha,” premiering exclusively with Rolling Stone. The track, which features Gary Clark Jr. on guitar, is from her latest album Ruby, released in 2018.

The Teyana Taylor-directed video sees Gray performing in her studio while looking back on her storied career, cut together with archival footage.

“Underneath the Gary Clark solo, the incredible production by Johan Carlsson, and the Teyana Taylor-directed video is a little story about my battles with mental health,” says Gray. “Though it has held me up and set me back many times, I was able to write this song because I am winning my war with it. And I’m able to celebrate my present and look forward to my future because of it. To everybody struggling with something, it’ll be okay, just don’t let it beat you. Buddha says ‘concentrate the mind in the present’ – and that’s where it’s at all the time.”

Gray has set up a fundraiser toward gun control reform in conjunction with the video release.

Last year, Gray teamed up with Meghan Trainor for the single “Sugar Daddy.” In 2016 she appeared on Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman, singing on the ballad “Leave Me Lonely.”