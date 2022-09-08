Macklemore Taps Windser for Nostalgic Performance of ‘Maniac’ on ‘Kimmel’

Macklemore appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform his recent single, “Maniac.” Appearing with Windser, his guest on the track, Macklemore gave the performance at vintage flair, complete with backup singers and a ’50s backdrop.

“Maniac” arrived last month following Macklemore’s single “Chant,” which dropped in July. It was produced by Ryan Lewis, Macklemore’s former musical partner, and Budo.

“The first time I heard Windser singing the hook on ‘Maniac’ I fell in love with it,” Macklemore said in a statement when the single dropped in August. “It’s infectious and relatable and I couldn’t get it out of my head. ‘Maniac’ is about the euphoria of a relationship that isn’t perfect, but an addictive journey of the ups and downs that make you both who you are.”

Earlier this summer, Macklemore spoke with Rolling Stone about the next era of his music, explaining that “Chant” felt like “a bit of a rebirth.” “I wanted to challenge myself, get through moments of writer’s block, and capture the spirit of what it’s like to overcome something, push through it, and get up the next day and do it again,” he noted.

The musician also reflected on his split from Lewis. “We needed a break,” Macklemore explained. “We were together damn near every day for that decade. That’s intense. And we’re so comfortable with each other, so honest with each other, that it can be daunting. We needed some space, both of us. He was the one that initiated it in the first place. I was kind of at the time like, ‘Oh my God. What am I going to do? This is nuts.’”

Macklemore is currently on tour in North American with Imagine Dragons. The trek wraps in Los Angeles at the Banc of California Stadium on Sept. 15.