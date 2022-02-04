Machine Gun Kelly and Willow’s ‘Emo Girl’ is an Early 00s Nostalgia Trip

Machine Gun Kelly may be engaged to Megan Fox, but all he really wants is an emo girl.

“Emo Girl,” the musician’s newest single, was recorded in collaboration with Willow. The song, which Kelly previewed last weekend on his TikTok page, will appear on his forthcoming album, Mainstream Sellout.

On the upbeat pop-punk number — which sounds like it came from a CD handed out in the parking lot of an early 00s Warped Tour — the pair do their best Blink-182 impersonation, singing, “I fell in love with an emo girl/All I want is an emo girl.”

Mainstream Sellout, out March 25, recently got a very public name change.

Months after getting the words “Born With Horns,” the previous title of Mainstream Sellout, tattooed on his arm — and convincing producer/drummer Travis Barker to do the same — Kelly told Barker that he’d changed the album’s name. MGK broke the news to Barker in a video shared on TikTok, saying the two would be friends “no matter what.” No word yet on whether there will be additional matching tattoos.

Mainstream Sellout marks Kelly’s sixth studio album and follows 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall, also produced by Barker. Last year he dropped several singles, including “Love Race” and “Daywalker!” featuring Corpse Husband.