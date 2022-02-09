Machine Gun Kelly, Willow, and Travis Barker Scar Kids for Life With ‘Emo Girl’ Lesson

Machine Gun Kelly and Willow have paired their latest single, the Warped Tour-inspired paean “Emo Girl,” with a similarly rambunctious video. The track is the first single off MGK’s upcoming new album Mainstream Sellout.

Featuring the song’s producer Travis Barker as a teacher taking students on a field trip, the video takes place in a universe where “Emo Girl” is somehow art museum-worthy, with the ensuing exhibit — stuffed with MGK and Willow performing the song surrounded by emo girls — having a lasting impact on the elementary school kids.

Kelly’s sixth studio album Mainstream Sellout, due out March 25, follows 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall, also produced by Barker.

Months before announcing Mainstream Sellout, MGK tattooed the words “Born With Horns” — the LP’s original title — on his arm, and convinced Barker to do the same. Kelly later informed Barker via TikTok that he was changing the name of the album.