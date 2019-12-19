 Machine Gun Kelly Shares Angsty Track 'Why Are You Here' - Rolling Stone
Machine Gun Kelly Vows Not to Be Friends With Exes on ‘Why Are You Here’

Pop-punk/rap artist will perform XXXMAS Show in hometown of Cleveland this month

Machine Gun Kelly has a new single out called “Why Are You Here.” The pop-punk, angsty sour-love track recalls Kelly’s encounter with a former fling, as they both arrive at the same concert paired up with someone else. The lyrics recall their brief, drug-fueled romance while MGK comes to the conclusion that they “can never be friends.”

Machine Gun Kelly released his fourth album, Hotel Diablo, this past July. “Why Are You Here” follows behind previous singles “Glass House” with Naomi Wild, “Candy” with Trippie Redd and “El Diablo.”

In August, he appeared with YUNGBLUD on The Late Late Show to perform their joint single, “I Think I’m OKAY,” which also features Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The rap/rock hybrid star joined Young Thug on a North American co-headlining arena tour, named the Justin Bieber Big Tour, which wrapped November 18th at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. He’ll be performing his upcoming holiday show, XXXMAS Show, on December 21st in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

