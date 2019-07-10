See Machine Gun Kelly, Trippie Redd, Pete Davidson Team for New ‘Candy’ Video

Machine Gun Kelly and Trippie Redd visit a pharmacy worker portrayed by Pete Davidson in Machine Gun Kelly’s new “Candy” video. The song appears on the rapper’s recently released album, Hotel Diablo.

The visual opens with a bored looking Davidson behind the counter at a pharmacy. A couple of kids come in to purchase “Lit Juice” cough syrup under the guise that their mothers are sick, but Davidson deduces they’re looking to get high from the concoction. He schools them on their bad drug-purchasing skills and tells them to leave and work on their game.

Machine Gun Kelly and Trippie Red also pay a visit the pharmacy, where they rap about popping pills as a detrimental coping mechanism. The visual mirrors the hazy, drugged-up sentiment of the lyrics with woozy camera shots. “I’m in my head again, I took more medicine,” Machine Gun Kelly raps. “Ripped up the parts from my heart and my chest again.”

“Candy” follows the previously unveiled Hotel Diablo cut “I Think I’m Okay,” which features Travis Barker and Yungblud.