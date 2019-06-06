Hear Machine Gun Kelly Team With Travis Barker, Yungblud on ‘I Think I’m Okay’

Machine Gun Kelly bares his scars with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and English singer Yungblud on their new collaboration, “I Think I’m Okay.”

Barker’s always expert drumming anchors the track, which is rooted in alt-rock but peppered with flares of pop and hip-hop. Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud both detail their faults and failings, as well as their hopes, in brutally honest verses before uniting on the song’s chorus, “Watch me take a good thing and fuck it all up in one night/Catch me, I’m the one on the run away from the headlights/No sleep, up all week wasting time on people I don’t like/I think tat’s something fucking wrong with me.”

“I Think I’m Okay” is expected to appear on Machine Gun Kelly’s forthcoming album, Hotel Diablo, though neither a release date nor a track list have been announced. The track follows previously released songs “Hollywood Whore” and “El Diablo.” Hotel Diablo will mark Machine Gun Kelly’s fourth studio album, following his 2017 full-length, Bloom, and his 2018 EP, Binge.

Machine Gun Kelly recently kicked off a North American tour, which is set to wrap June 30th in Los Angeles, California. After the run, he’ll perform at his annual EST Fest, which takes place August 2nd and 3rd in Butler, Ohio.