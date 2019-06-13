Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker, Yungblud Find Catharsis in Chaos

Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker and Yungblud unveiled a gritty new video for their collaboration, “I Think I’m Okay.”

The Andrew Sandler-directed clip opens with Machine Gun Kelly performing the track’s tender opening on an acoustic guitar, but quickly jumps to him joining Barker on a makeshift stage in an alley packed with raving kids. Yungblud soon joins the pair as they continue to rip through the song and the clip quickly cuts between portraits of audience members and scenes of freewheeling youth.

Machine Gun Kelly released “I Think I’m Okay” last week. The song arrives as the rapper begins to tease his new album, Hotel Diablo, out July 5th. It follows previously released offerings “Hollywood Whore” and “El Diablo,” though it’s unclear what songs will appear on the final album as a track list as yet to be announced. Hotel Diablo will mark Machine Gun Kelly’s fourth studio album, following his 2017 full-length Bloom and his 2018 EP, Binge.

Machine Gun Kelly recently kicked off a North American tour that will wrap June 30th in Los Angeles, California. After the run, he’ll perform at his annual EST Fest, which takes place August 2nd and 3rd in Butler, Ohio.