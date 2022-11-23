Machine Gun Kelly Drops Title Track From Semi-Autobiographic Movie ‘Taurus’

A week after Machine Gun Kelly shared his latest cinematic masterpiece Taurus with the world, the musician dropped the video for the film’s title track, featuring his co-star Naomi Wild.

In the semi-autographical film named after Kelly’s birth sign, the musician born Colson Baker — as he’s credited as in Taurus — plays Cole, a rock star attempting to manufacture one more hit song amid the escalating pressures of celebrity and addiction.

"Fighting with myself so I can't help that I'm competitive / This movie is my life but I still remain uncredited," he raps on the meta single. "I don't care how big I get, I still remain unedited / I built this from the ground up, y'all just living it."

Earlier this year, Machine Gun Kelly/Baker both starred and co-directed the (0% on Rotten Tomatoes) stoner comedy Good Mourning, which — like Taurus — features his fiancee Megan Fox. Taurus also stars Ruby Rose, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Scoot McNairy, Lil Tjay, and Maddie Hasson.

Kelly, who won Favorite Rock Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards, also recently received his first-ever Grammy Award nomination as his Mainstream Sellout is up for Best Rock Album.