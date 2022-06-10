Machine Gun Kelly Taps Teen Rapper Glaive for ‘More Than Life’

Machine Gun Kelly is opting for a deep cut with the release of the newest single from his latest full-length, Mainstream Sellout. On Friday, the singer-slash-rapper dropped “More Than Life,” the bonus track on the forthcoming vinyl edition of his chart-topping album, which hits stores June 24.

The emotive track is a collaboration with 17-year-old American songwriter and rapper Glaive, who gained attention online for the hyperpop tracks he recorded in his bedroom during the pandemic. Its release follows album singles “Make Up Sex,” “Ay!” and the Willow Smith collaboration “Emo Girl.”

“More Than Life” is accompanied by a stylized music video, featuring both Kelly and Glaive, directed by Colin Tilley. The song fuses Kelly’s renewed love of pop punk-tinged production with his signature histrionics. Here, he draws influence from the type of melodrama usually reserved for 19th century romance novels and LiveJournal posts from 2003. “I’m trying my best not to open up my heart/It’s been torn apart too many times,” he sings. “But without you I’d die, and I don’t wanna die/Not today, not tomorrow, not tonight.”

Kelly first teased the track on Instagram, where he shared the single artwork along with behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of the music video.

The “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer is currently touring in support of Mainstream Sellout. He’s joined on the 52-date arena run by Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Blackbear, Trippie Redd, Willow, Iann Dior, Pvris and 44phantom appearing on select dates throughout North America and Europe.