RS Charts: Machine Gun Kelly Takes Number One on RS 200 with ‘Tickets to My Downfall’

Machine Gun Kelly’s transition from hip-hop to pop punk seems to be working for him: Tickets to My Downfall, which finds the Cleveland native linking up with Blink-182’s Travis Barker for a decidedly different sound, secured a Number One debut on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart. MGK’s fifth studio album pulled in 121,000 units, with 66.1 million on-demand audio streams and 65,800 album sales from September 25th through October 1st.

Tickets to My Downfall led a pack of new albums entering at the top of the chart. K-pop super group SuperM debut at Number Two with their first full-length studio album, Super One – The 1st Album, which pulled in 111,000 units in its first week. Nectar, the sophomore album from Japanese-Australian R&B singer Joji, takes third with 93,200 units. Rounding out the top five were two perennially massive posthumous releases from Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD, with Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon at Number Four and Legends Never Die at Number Five.

All in all, seven albums entered in the top 20 this week. Christmas comes early as Carrie Underwood’s My Gift bows at Number Six with 44,300 units, followed by Tory Lanez’ Daystar at Number 10 (34,300 units) and Deftones’ Ohms at Number 12 (28,800 units). And Prince’s 1987 classic Sign O’ The Times entered the RS 200 for its first time, at Number 13, after the Prince estate released a massive deluxe reissue.

Hellboy, the acclaimed 2016 mixtape from the late Lil Peep, debuts at Number 50 after it was released to streaming services on its fourth anniversary. Baton Rouge rapper Fredo Bang enters at Number 93 with In the Name of Gee, the latest of a string of projects he’s released in the past year. Other debuts include Spilligion, the debut album from hip-hop collective Spillage Village (Number 128), while A$AP Ferg’s Floor Seats II (Number 136), and Granger Smith’s Country Things, Vol. 1 (Number 183).

