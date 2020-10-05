 Machine Gun Kelly Tops RS 200 with 'Tickets to My Downfall' - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: Machine Gun Kelly Takes Number One on RS 200 with ‘Tickets to My Downfall’

The Cleveland native’s pop punk album pulls in 121,000 units in its first week, while SuperM and Joji also make top five debuts.

Machine Gun Kelly’s transition from hip-hop to pop punk seems to be working for him: Tickets to My Downfall, which finds the Cleveland native linking up with Blink-182’s Travis Barker for a decidedly different sound, secured a Number One debut on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart. MGK’s fifth studio album pulled in 121,000 units, with 66.1 million on-demand audio streams and 65,800 album sales from September 25th through October 1st.

Tickets to My Downfall led a pack of new albums entering at the top of the chart. K-pop super group SuperM debut at Number Two with their first full-length studio album, Super One – The 1st Album, which pulled in 111,000 units in its first week. Nectar, the sophomore album from Japanese-Australian R&B singer Joji, takes third with 93,200 units. Rounding out the top five were two perennially massive posthumous releases from Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD, with Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon at Number Four and Legends Never Die at Number Five

Top Albums

The week of September 25, 2020
1

Tickets To My Downfall

Machine Gun Kelly
NEW!
Album Units 121K
2

Super One -The 1st Album

SuperM
NEW!
Album Units 111K
3

Nectar

JOJI
NEW!
Album Units 93.2K
4

Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon

Pop Smoke
Album Units 68.4K
5

Legends Never Die

Juice Wrld
Album Units 51.3K

All in all, seven albums entered in the top 20 this week. Christmas comes early as Carrie Underwood’s My Gift bows at Number Six with 44,300 units, followed by Tory LanezDaystar at Number 10 (34,300 units) and DeftonesOhms at Number 12 (28,800 units). And Prince’s 1987 classic Sign O’ The Times entered the RS 200 for its first time, at Number 13, after the Prince estate released a massive deluxe reissue.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Hellboy, the acclaimed 2016 mixtape from the late Lil Peep, debuts at Number 50 after it was released to streaming services on its fourth anniversary. Baton Rouge rapper Fredo Bang enters at Number 93 with In the Name of Gee, the latest of a string of projects he’s released in the past year. Other debuts include Spilligion, the debut album from hip-hop collective Spillage Village (Number 128), while A$AP Ferg’s Floor Seats II (Number 136), and Granger Smith’s Country Things, Vol. 1 (Number 183).

See the full RS 200 here.

In This Article: Deftones, Joji, Juice WRLD, Lil Peep, Machine Gun Kelly, Pop Smoke, SuperM, Tory Lanez

Newswire

