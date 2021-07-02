Machine Gun Kelly Film About Troubled Musician Changes Title After Criticism From Mac Miller’s Brother

A forthcoming movie starring Machine Gun Kelly as an up-and-coming but troubled musician will change its title after the original one, Good News, garnered criticism from Mac Miller’s brother, E! News reports.

The film, which was announced at the end of June, was not meant to be a biopic about any particular artist, but rather a fictional tale that drew inspiration from the stories of artists like Mac Miller, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, and Lil Peep. The title Good News, however, was a direct nod to Mac Miller’s first posthumous single of the same name.

In a recent Instagram Stories post, the late rapper’s brother, Miller McCormick, bluntly expressed his frustration with the title, writing, “Fuck you, fuck your movie, at least change the title.”

In a statement shared with E!, the film’s production company, Rivulet Media, announced the name change, saying, “Our film is about a fictional musician on the rise with a troubled life. It’s not in any way a biopic or based on any artist’s true life. We realize the title, which was intended as an homage to Mac Miller, and other artists gone too soon, feels disrespectful. We’ve heard from many people on social media who have found offense with the title so, without hesitation, we will change it.”

A new title for the film, which will begin production later this month, has yet to be announced. The film was written and directed by Tim Sutton.