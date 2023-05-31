Don’t Talk About Putting Megan Fox’s Fingers in Your Mouth Around Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly really doesn’t like it when you talk to his fiancée, actress Megan Fox, about putting your fingers in her mouth. All-American Rejects singer Tyson Ritter claimed he learned this firsthand while he and Fox were filming Johnny & Clyde, a serial killer heist flick that Ritter calls “just kind of a bad movie,” which came out this month.

“We’re on set and I go over to Megan’s trailer because in the film, there was this scene that she basically teases me, putting my fingers in her mouth,” he said during an appearance on the Tuna on Toast podcast, while also giving away several movie spoilers in the process. “She’s a villain, I’m, like, her henchman. So I walked over to her and wanted to discuss this moment where a monster rips out her fucking heart. That’s her death scene.”

“I go over there, and her man is in there with her, this Colson guy,” he continued, referring to MGK’s real name, Colson Baker. “I was like, ‘Hey Megan, I wanted to talk to you about this moment where, when you die, because you’ve been teasing putting my fingers in your mouth, that when you’re dead, I put my fingers in your mouth, and it’s sort of like this resolution to my character getting his revenge,’ And what happened after that was the greatest gift for my role in [my] other film, Prisoner’s Daughter. Colson just goes from zero to awesome rage and awesome super angry. He was super bummed about me asking if I could put my fingers in Megan Fox’s mouth. She was right there.”

“He just went ballistic,” Ritter concluded. “It kind of went maniac mode, and I was like… It’s funny, man, I just kind of held the space for it and I was like, ‘This is what I’ve been looking for with my character on [another movie,] Prisoner’s Daughter.'”

Ritter called Machine Gun Kelly’s reaction “really confrontational” but also gave him the benefit of the doubt, saying that the rapper and actor, might have been having a bad day. “I think the whole experience for me was just like, ‘What the actual fuck is happening?'” Ritter said. “He had this, like, baby’s arm of a joint dangling out of his mouth, and he was fully unhinged, and I was just like, ‘OK man, I’m just gonna receive you.'”

Reps for Fox and Baker did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s requests for comment.

Ritter reported that he’s subsequently taken to calling Baker “Pistol Pete.”