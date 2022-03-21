Machine Gun Kelly Plots Expansive Mainstream Sellout Tour With Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne, Willow

Machine Gun Kelly is heading out on the road this summer for the Mainstream Sellout tour in support of his second full-blown pop-punk record of the same name, out March 25.

Fittingly, the rapper-turned-rocker is bolstering the already massive 52-date arena run with special guests Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Blackbear, Trippie Redd, Willow, Iann Dior, Pvris, and 44phantom appearing on select dates throughout North America and Europe.

The North American leg of the Mainstream Sellout tour will launch on June 8 with a show at the Moody Center in Austin and span throughout the summer with stops in Miami, Atlanta, Boston, Louisville, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Portland, Montreal, Salt Lake City, Denver, and more. The first portion of the tour will wrap on August 13 with a homecoming show at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium, the only stadium show booked on the trek.

Machine Gun Kelly will pick back up in Europe on Sept. 17 in Germany. He’ll play just over a dozen shows across Prague, Brussels, Munich, Milan, Paris, London, Dublin, and more before wrapping with a final show in Amsterdam on Oct. 12.

Ticket sales for both legs of the tour begin on Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster with the exception of MGK’s Madison Square Garden show, which will begin sales at 12 p.m. ET.

The slate of guests for the rapper’s first-ever arena tour offers up a chance for nightly onstage collaborations with Willow stepping out for the single “Emo Girl” and Iann Dior for “Fake Love Don’t Last,” a cut on Mainstream Sellout. Had MGK not switched up the album title, he would be promoting the Born With Horns tour, which doesn’t really have the same ring to it. But the name lives on in the matching tattoo he got with Barker before deciding to make the change.

Mainstream Sellout Tour

June 8 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

June 10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

June 11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

June 14 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

June 15 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

June 17 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

June 18 – Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena At BJCC

June 19 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

June 22 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

June 24 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

June 25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

June 28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

July 2 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

July 3 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 5 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

July 6 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 8 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

July 9 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

July 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

July 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

July 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

July 16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

July 19 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

July 21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

July 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

July 25 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

July 27 – Fargo, ND @ FargoDome

July 28 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 31 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga

Aug. 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 4 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

Aug. 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 7 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Aug. 9 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

Aug. 10 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Aug. 11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 13 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium