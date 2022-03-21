Machine Gun Kelly Plots Expansive Mainstream Sellout Tour With Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne, Willow

Machine Gun Kelly is heading out on the road this summer for the Mainstream Sellout tour in support of his second full-blown pop-punk record of the same name, out March 25.
Fittingly, the rapper-turned-rocker is bolstering the already massive 52-date arena run with special guests Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Blackbear, Trippie Redd, Willow, Iann Dior, Pvris, and 44phantom appearing on select dates throughout North America and Europe.
The North American leg of the Mainstream Sellout tour will launch on June 8 with a show at the Moody Center in Austin and span throughout the summer with stops in Miami, Atlanta, Boston, Louisville, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Portland, Montreal, Salt Lake City, Denver, and more. The first portion of the tour will wrap on August 13 with a homecoming show at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium, the only stadium show booked on the trek.
Machine Gun Kelly will pick back up in Europe on Sept. 17 in Germany. He’ll play just over a dozen shows across Prague, Brussels, Munich, Milan, Paris, London, Dublin, and more before wrapping with a final show in Amsterdam on Oct. 12.
Ticket sales for both legs of the tour begin on Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster with the exception of MGK’s Madison Square Garden show, which will begin sales at 12 p.m. ET.
The slate of guests for the rapper’s first-ever arena tour offers up a chance for nightly onstage collaborations with Willow stepping out for the single “Emo Girl” and Iann Dior for “Fake Love Don’t Last,” a cut on Mainstream Sellout. Had MGK not switched up the album title, he would be promoting the Born With Horns tour, which doesn’t really have the same ring to it. But the name lives on in the matching tattoo he got with Barker before deciding to make the change.
Mainstream Sellout Tour
June 8 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
June 10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
June 11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
June 14 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
June 15 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
June 17 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
June 18 – Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena At BJCC
June 19 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
June 21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
June 22 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
June 24 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
June 25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
June 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
June 28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
July 2 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
July 3 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 5 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
July 6 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 8 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
July 9 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
July 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
July 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
July 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
July 16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
July 19 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
July 21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
July 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
July 25 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
July 27 – Fargo, ND @ FargoDome
July 28 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 31 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga
Aug. 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 4 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
Aug. 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 7 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Aug. 9 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
Aug. 10 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Aug. 11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 13 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium