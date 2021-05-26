Machine Gun Kelly Heads to Emo Summer Camp in New ‘Love Race’ Video

Machine Gun Kelly has dropped a wild new video for his recent single “Love Race,” featuring Kellin Quinn of Sleeping With Sirens.

Co-directed by MGK and Isaac Rentz, the video is set at an emo summer camp — dubbed Emo Pointe — and pays gleeful homage to Eighties teen slasher flicks. Co-starring popular influencers like Alissa Violet, Xowie, and Noah Beck, the clip follows a menacing, masked killer as he offs his victims in increasingly ridiculous ways (e.g., tossing an alligator into someone’s tent and ripping off a counselor’s arm and slapping him silly with it). The “Love Race” video also features Quinn and Travis Barker, who perform the song with Machine Gun Kelly in a cabin.

Machine Gun Kelly dropped “Love Race” in April, following his previous single, “Daywalker!” featuring Corpse Husband, which arrived in March. Both tracks follow Machine Gun Kelly’s 2020 album, Tickets to My Downfall, which arrived last September.

Machine Gun Kelly is scheduled to embark on a U.S. tour later this year, starting September 9th in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and wrapping October 6th in Nashville, Tennessee. He’s also prepping for the release of a new graphic novel based on and named after his 2019 album, Hotel Diablo, which will arrive in July via Z2 Comics.