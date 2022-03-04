 Machine Gun Kelly Links Up With Lil Wayne for New Song 'Ay!' - Rolling Stone
Machine Gun Kelly Goes Back to Rapping on New Song With Lil Wayne, ‘Ay!’

Track will appear on the musicians upcoming album, Mainstream Sellout

Jon Blistein

Machine Gun Kelly is back to rapping, kinda, on his new song, “Ay!,” featuring a guest verse from Lil Wayne.

The track blends a brooding but dreamy guitar loop with crisp hip-hop production as MGK raps about everything from his preference for sad playlists, skipping meetings, and sleeping until 7 p.m. There’s even a Britney Spears reference as he rhymes, “I cut my hair off like I’m Britney/Sparkle dust like a pixie.”

“Ay!” also arrives with a music video in which MGK and some friends bop along to the song in a dressing room, their outfits changing with quick cuts, as some goofy visual effects turn MGK’s eyes into mouths. Lil Wayne also makes a “cameo” of sorts, appearing on a table in the form of a tiny paper cutout during his verse.

“Ay!” marks the second offering from Machine Gun Kelly’s sixth studio album, Mainstream Sellout, following “Emo Girl,” featuring Willow. Mainstream Sellout, which will arrive March 25, was originally set to be called Born With Horns, a name both MGK and his frequent collaborator Travis Barker ostensibly settled on when they got matching tattoos of the title. MGK broke the news to Barker that he’d changed the LP’s name in a TikTok video shared back in January. 

As he preps for the release of his new album, however, MGK is also facing a lawsuit filed against him by a disabled parking lot attendant, who’s accused the musician of pushing and threatening him during an encounter last August. 

