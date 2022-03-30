Machine Gun Kelly Recounts Life-Changing Ayahuasca Trip on ‘Kimmel’

Machine Gun Kelly revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that a recent ayahuasca trip with fiancee Megan Fox in Costa Rica was “one of the most important things that happened to me in my life.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel asked Kelly about the experience, noting that Fox had previously described it as “hell” during a previous appearance on the late-night show. Kelly recalled being given an extra dose of the drug on the first night of the ceremony.

“I remember walking up, it was a circle of about 20 people, and you are in the forest or the jungle, you’re dieting, you’re not eating past 5 p.m. or drinking water or anything,” Kelly recounted. “I was the last person to take it. I remember everybody had one cup. They get to me and the shaman says something to the translator and the translator goes, ‘She says you have a big shadow of darkness behind you and you need more.’ And everyone in the circle was just looking when they gave me more of the cups because they all just did one.”

He continued: “I remember even going to the third night and Megan was like ‘I can’t, I can’t do this. I can’t go back. Her first night it was rainbows and unicorns. It was great. Her second night it was ‘I don’t ever want to see that again.’… We were exercising some things out of us that we needed to get rid of. The plant was a medicine that really went inside, you could feel it working inside your body. Even after you left it stayed there. It was interesting.”

Kelly also discussed bringing pal Pete Davidson in for a track on his new album, Mainstream Sellout, and tapping Lil Wayne for a song. “That’s the biggest, as an artist, especially from the generation that I’m from, is who we grew up like, ‘Whoa,'” Kelly told Kimmel of Lil Wayne. He added that he was too nervous to call the rapper himself and got his producer Travis Barker to do it.

“Travis Barker called Lil Wayne,” Kelly laughed. “And then I popped into FaceTime and was like ‘Dude we are here. Do you want to come?'”

Kelly will be touring this summer in support of his album. The Mainstream Sellout tour, which kicks off June 8 with a show at the Moody Center in Austin, will feature special guests Avril Lavigne, Blackbear, Trippie Redd, Willow, Iann Dior, Pvris, 44phantom, and Barker himself.