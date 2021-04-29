 Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker Team Up for 'Love Race' - Rolling Stone
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker Team Up for ‘Love Race’

MGK plans to release a graphic novel based on Hotel Diablo in July

Machine Gun Kelly has released an anthemic new track, “Love Race,” featuring Kellin Quinn of the rock band Sleeping With Sirens and Travis Barker.

The pop-punk track sees MGK recounting a tale from high school in which he saw the girl of his dreams with someone else. “God was a girl/The devil wore a t-shirt/Love is a game and they/Were kissing in the bleachers,” he sings. Kelly and Quinn describe being “on the run” to get their true love back, their voices growing in urgency as the song goes on.

“Love Race” follows Machine Gun Kelly’s earlier single “Daywalker!,” which he released in March, along with the album Tickets to My Downfall, which he dropped in the fall. In January, he made his Saturday Night Live musical guest debut, performing LP tracks “Lonely” and “My Ex’s Best Friend.”

Machine Gun Kelly is prepping to release a new graphic novel based on and named after his 2019 album, Hotel Diablo. Kelly co-wrote the comic with Eliot Rahal and Ryan Cady, while Martin Morazzo, Amilcar Pinna, Victor Ibañez, and Nelson Blake II are credited as the novel’s artists (additional illustrators will be announced soon). The horror anthology is expected to arrive in July via Z2 Comics.

