Machine Gun Kelly Plots ‘Hotel Diablo’ Tour

Machine Gun Kelly will embark on a North American tour this summer in support of his forthcoming album, Hotel Diablo.

The tour is set to play Rockingham, North Carolina May 10th, but the trek officially gets underway May 31st in Cincinnati, Ohio. The run will stretch through June, wrapping on the 30th in Los Angeles, California.

Venues for most of the dates on Machine Gun Kelly’s Hotel Diablo tour have not been announced yet, but tickets are set to go on sale April 5th. Local pre-sales and a pre-sale for Citi cardholders will begin April 4th. Complete information is available on Machine Gun Kelly’s website.

Following the Hotel Diablo tour, Machine Gun Kelly will perform at his annual EST Fest, taking place August 2nd and 3rd in Butler, Ohio. Later that month, Machine Gun Kelly will embark on an international tour of Japan, the U.K. and Europe.

Machine Gun Kelly has yet to announce an official release date, or share a track list for Hotel Diablo, which will mark his fourth studio album. The record will follow his 2017 full-length Bloom and his EP, Binge, which arrived last September.

Along with his music, Machine Gun Kelly recently starred in a pair of notable films. Last year, he appeared in the Netflix horror hit Bird Box, while more recently he starred as Tommy Lee in the Mötley Crüe biopic, The Dirt. He also collaborated with Mötley Crüe on a song for the film’s soundtrack, “The Dirt (Est. 1981).”

Machine Gun Kelly Tour Dates

May 10 – Rockingham, NC @ Epicenter

May 31 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival

June 1 – Detroit, MI

June 2 – Pittsburgh, PA

June 4 – Philadelphia, PA

June 6 – Washington, DC

June 7 – Worcester, MA

June 8 – New York, NY

June 9 – Sayreville, NJ

June 11 – Chicago, IL

June 12 – St. Paul, MN

June 14 – Kansas City, MO

June 15 – Dallas, TX

June 16 – Houston, TX

June 18 – Phoenix, AZ

June 19 – Anaheim, CA

June 21 – Heber City, UT

June 22 – Denver, CO

June 24 – Boise, ID

June 25 – Seattle, WA

June 26 – Portland, OR

June 28 – San Francisco, CA

June 29 – Las Vegas, NV

June 30 – Los Angeles, CA

Aug 2 – Butler, OH @ EST Fest

Aug 3 – Butler, OH @ EST Fest