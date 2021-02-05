 Machine Gun Kelly Preps Horror Graphic Novel Based on 'Hotel Diablo' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Machine Gun Kelly Preps ‘Hotel Diablo’ Graphic Novel

Horror anthology comic based on musician’s 2019 album of the same name

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Machine Gun Kelly arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Machine Gun Kelly arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images

Machine Gun Kelly is prepping a new graphic novel based on his 2019 album, Hotel Diablo, which will be released in July via Z2 Comics.

Machine Gun Kelly co-wrote the comic with Eliot Rahal and Ryan Cady, while Martin Morazzo, Amilcar Pinna, Victor Ibañez, and Nelson Blake II handled the art (additional illustrators will be announced soon).

The story is set at the titular “Hotel Diablo,” which is described in a release as “a waystation for the soul — a place where your deeds in life are the keys to your eternity in the afterlife.” It continues, “And it’s Lidia Lopez’s first night behind the front desk. Every guest has a story to tell and a lesson to learn.”

Cover by Martin Morazzo

Martin Morazzo*

Rahal, one of the co-writers, said of Hotel Diablo, “This project has me feeling incredibly lucky. Colson [Machine Gun Kelly] is an incredibly intense and passionate artist. It’s the kind of energy I respond to. He’s someone who wants to do something special, and, as a result, we have.”

Cady added, “Horror anthologies are like catnip for me, so when Colson presented the Hotel Diablo concept to us, I couldn’t help but latch on… The raw intensity of the album, this idea of a vacation to visit the darkest corner of your soul — hell yeah, y’all, sign me up.”

Hotel Diablo is available to preorder now. It will be released to stores in a standard softcover edition, although deluxe and super deluxe editions will be available through Z2 and come with an exclusive vinyl edition of Hotel Diablo.

Rolling Stone
