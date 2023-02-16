Machine Gun Kelly’s Guitarist Addresses ‘Untrue’ Cheating Rumors She Was ‘Needlesly Dragged Into’

Facebook’s relationship status feature, in hindsight, was actually pretty useful for keeping up with all you need to know about someone else’s relationship. Maybe if Instagram had something like that, Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd wouldn’t have had to issue a statement clarifying that his fiancée Megan Fox didn’t wipe him from her feed – and later deactivate her account altogether – because of her.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” Lloyd’s management team said in a statement to People. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Last weekend, Fox replied to a fan comment on Instagram that suggested MGK “got with” Lloyd, cheekily saying: “Maybe I got with Sophie,” punctuated by a fire emoji. The comment appeared beneath a post that the actress captioned, “You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath.” The lyric pulled from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me” caused spectators to wonder if Fox was hinting at some of the thematic content on Lemonade occurring in her own relationship.

Machine Gun Kelly and Fox have shared hyper-specific details about their relationship with the public from the time they began dating in July 2020. When they got engaged last year, the actress noted that after she accepted his proposal, they drank each other’s blood.

Then, in his documentary Life in Pink, the rapper recalled a night after his father died in 2020 when he put a shotgun in his mouth while on the phone with Fox. The paranoia-induced experience, during which the shell got jammed just as he tried to cock the weapon, pushed MGK towards sobriety from drugs. He recalled Fox and his 12-year-old daughter telling him they didn’t “want to be talking to you through a veil anymore.”