Machine Gun Kelly’s Done a Lot This Year. Answering a Battery Lawsuit Isn’t One of Them

So far this year, Machine Gun Kelly has gotten engaged to Megan Fox, drunk her blood, ditched a proposed album name already tattooed on his arm and released the single “Emo Girl” with Willow Smith.

What he hasn’t done is respond to the assault and battery lawsuit filed against him by a disabled parking lot attendant in Los Angeles five months ago.

In the complaint filed Sept. 8, the attendant, John Tilli, alleged Kelly pushed and threatened him during a Studio City encounter the morning of Aug. 23.

Kelly’s failure to answer the complaint led a Los Angeles County Superior Court clerk to find him in “default” this week. That means the musician, born George Barnes, has lost his right to appear in the case. It also sets the stage for Tilli to request the $25,000 civil penalty previously mentioned in his paperwork as well as damages according to proof.

According to the lawsuit, Tilli is a 49-year-old military veteran with unspecified “disability limitations.” His filing describes him as a “sensitive, soft-spoken, gentle, quiet person” who is “well-liked” by the employees at the bank branch where he was working the day of the incident.

Tilli claims he arrived at his job that morning, found Kelly and a group of people filming something in the bank’s parking lot and questioned whether the group had a permit. After Tilli learned the group didn’t have permission, he asked them to leave “multiple times,” the lawsuit states.

It was when Tilli was escorting a bank employee through the chaotic scene that Kelly purportedly pushed Tilli from the front while a member of his entourage pushed Tilli from behind, the complaint states. Kelly also began “yelling threats” at Tilly, leaving him “shaken up” and “upset,” the lawsuit alleges. (A representative for Kelly did not respond to a request for comment.)

Filings in the case allege Tilli tried to serve Kelly with his lawsuit 19 times as a residential address in Sherman Oaks, but no one was ever home. When that didn’t work, Tilli published the complaint in the Los Angeles Daily Journal.

According to the complaint, Tilli has “a mental and/or emotional condition that was made worse by Kelly’s wrongful conduct.” It claims Tilli’s disability made him “more susceptible to injury that a normal healthy person would have been.”