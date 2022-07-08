 Machine Gun Kelly, Daughter Casie Rap to Jay-Z's 'Crazy in Love' Verse - Rolling Stone
Watch Machine Gun Kelly and His Daughter Casie Rap to Iconic Jay-Z and Beyoncé Song

“Parenting,” Kelly captioned the post

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Colson Baker and daughter Casie Colson Baker attend the New York Premiere of "The Last Son" at iPic Theater on December 02, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Colson Baker and daughter Casie Colson Baker attend the New York Premiere of "The Last Son" at iPic Theater on December 02, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Colson Baker and daughter Casie Colson Baker attend the New York Premiere of "The Last Son" at iPic Theater on December 02, 2021 in New York City.

Rob Kim/Getty Images

In between stops of his massive Mainstream Sellout tour, Machine Gun Kelly is spending some quality time with his daughter Casie. On Thursday, the musician shared a video of him and Casie rapping to Jay-Z’s verse on Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love” as he held the mic up to his daughter while members of MGK’s team hype the two up.

“Parenting,” Kelly captioned the post, writing, “My daughter got next,” on the video. The rock star is seen starting the rap verse before passing the mic to Casie, who sings into the camera.

“Soprano, the ROC handle like Van Exel/ I shake phonies, man, you can’t get next to,” the two rap. “The genuine article, I do not sing though.”

Casie appears in MGK’s documentary, which was released on Hulu earlier this summer. In doc, Casie discussed her father’s controversial reputation, saying there is more to the rapper than people may realize. “People say that stuff about my dad, but you only see one side” she said.

Last fall, Casie joined Kelly at the American Music Awards, where they wore matching black outfits and held hands on the red carpet.

MGK is currently on tour, with stops in the coming week in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Oakland.

