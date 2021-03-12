 Hear Machine Gun Kelly's Song 'Daywalker!' Featuring Corpse - Rolling Stone
Machine Gun Kelly Drops New Song 'Daywalker!' Featuring Corpse

It's the rapper/punk rocker's first single of 2021

Machine Gun Kelly has teamed up with musician and popular internet personality Corpse (also known as Corpse Husband) for new song “Daywalker.” It’s the rapper/punk rocker’s first new single of 2021. He began teasing it earlier this week, sharing the gruesome cover art via Twitter.

“I wanna know if I tell you a secret will you keep it?” each of them ask in their vampiric, bloodthirsty verses, each detailing ways they will violently get revenge on those who have done them wrong. The sentiments are punctuated by their repeated chanted refrains to “Fight” on the chorus over a foreboding soundscape.

The track follows Machine Gun Kelly’s Tickets to My Downfall, which he dropped in the fall. In January, he made his Saturday Night Live musical guest debut, performing LP tracks “Lonely and “My Ex’s Best Friend.” Machine Gun Kelly is prepping to release a new graphic novel based on and named after his 2019 album, Hotel Diablo. The horror anthology is expected to arrive in July.

