Machine Gun Kelly Sings From a Cat Lady’s Bedroom in ‘Make Up Sex’ Video

Oh wait, are the cute kitties supposed to represent something dirty?

Machine Gun Kelly is celebrating the release of his album Mainstream Sellout with a new video. On Tuesday, he released the colorful, feline-filled video for “Make Up Sex,” featuring Blackbear. And you can probably guess what it’s about.

Surrounded by dozens, probably hundreds, of cats in a fully pink room, MGK strums his guitar in several equally colorful outfits as he sings, “Face down, laid pipe/Waterworks, swam your pool/Backstroke, we both naked/I can see that ass shaking.”

After singing the catchy chorus, Blackbear joins in for his own verse surrounded by silver balloons. “You hate my guts then you love me/You made me feel so disgusting,” Blackbear raps. “Can’t stop a runner from running/So, go, go, go.” Then, he and MGK sing from what seems like a living room as rose petals go flying.

In the end, a velvet ring box opens to show a phallic-shaped diamond, because, of course, that’s the best way in for a second chance. (And it’s got us thinking that maybe MGK isn’t singing about a cat lady.)

After the video was shared, Kelly posted a selfie video on Instagram with his own cat, jokingly asking his pet, “Were you jealous of the other cats in the ‘Make Up Sex’ video? Hm?” before giving the kitty a kiss.

The release of “Makeup Sex” follows several of the album’s previous singles, including “Maybe,” “Ay!,” and TikTok’s favorite meme sound: “Emo Girl,” featuring Willow. Meanwhile, Blackbear recently joined BoyWithUke on “IDGAF” earlier this year. He also dropped his EP Misery Lake last year.

Machine Gun Kelly is set to head on a massive 52-date tour with special guests Avril LavigneTravis Barker, Blackbear, Trippie Redd, Willow, Iann Dior, Pvris, and 44phantom appearing on select dates throughout North America and Europe.

