Mac Miller’s Fans, Friends and Grandmother Gathered at Blue Slide Park to Pay Their Respects

The city of Pittsburgh gathered on Tuesday, September 11, to remember Mac Miller at the place he shined a national light on, Frick Park. The 26-year-old rapper died Friday, September 7, at his Los Angeles home of an apparent overdose.

Four days later, thousands of people gathered to pay their respects to the Swimming rapper with candles, flowers and Pittsburgh Steelers memorabilia. In one of the night’s most heartfelt moments, Miller’s grandmother, Marcia Weiss, thanked the young rapper’s fans for supporting their hero.

“Everybody, he would be so excited,” Weiss said. “He wished he was here and I wish he was here. He loves you all, he loves Pittsburgh, and everything that you have done for him. Thank you so much for everybody being here. You are wonderful and we love you.”

Mac Miller’s debut studio album, Blue Slide Park, was named after the location where he spent much of his childhood. In a 2011 interview with Hard Knock TV, Miller described how Frick Park influenced the creation of his album.

“Blue Slide Park is like, life you go crazy in life you go out become a big business mogul, you go out and do all this stuff in your life and you come home and there’s still the same park right there,” he explained. “They can add jungle gyms, they could add whatever they add to the park to renovate it, make it new, but like the slide still gonna be blue.”

Before the vigil, the Parks Division of Pittsburgh Public Works gave the iconic blue slide a fresh coat of paint in Mac’s honor.