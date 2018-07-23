Mac Miller, Thundercat Unite for Fall Tour

Mac Miller recruited Thundercat and Atlanta rapper J.I.D. as openers on his upcoming North American fall tour. The 26-date trek launches October 27th in San Francisco, California and concludes December 10th in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

General tickets go on sale Friday, July 27th at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. Pre-sale and premium tickets, including an exclusive screen-printed tour poster, go on sale Tuesday, July 24th at 10 a.m. local via Miller’s website.

In addition to announcing the jaunt, Miller also released a funky new song, “What’s the Use?” Over throbbing bass guitar and jazzy, atmospheric synthesizers, the emcee alternates between rapping and a double-tracked, falsetto-heavy croon.

“What’s the Use?” is the third track Miller has released from his upcoming LP Swimming, following “Small Worlds” and “Self Care” (featuring John Mayer and Jon Brion). The LP, out August 3rd, also follows recent tracks “Buttons” and “Programs.”

Since issuing his 2016 LP, The Devine Feminine, Miller has appeared as a guest artist on several tracks, including Thundercat’s “Hi” and DJ Kay Slay’s “Cold Summer” (also featuring Kendrick Lamar, Kevin Gates and Rell).

Mac Miller Tour Dates

October 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

October 30 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic

October 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

November 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

November 3 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

November 5 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

November 8 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

November 9 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

November 10 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

November 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

November 16 – Orlando, FL @ CFE Arena

November 17 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

November 19 – Washington, DC @ The Theatre at MGM National Harbor

November 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

November 21 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

November 23 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

November 24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

November 25 – Toronto, ON @ REBEL

November 28 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

November 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom*

December 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

December 2 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

December 3 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

December 8 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House & Event Center

December 9 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

December 10 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum