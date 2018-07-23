Mac Miller, Thundercat Unite for Fall Tour

Mac Miller recruited Thundercat and Atlanta rapper J.I.D. as openers on his upcoming North American fall tour. The 26-date trek launches October 27th in San Francisco, California and concludes December 10th in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
General tickets go on sale Friday, July 27th at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. Pre-sale and premium tickets, including an exclusive screen-printed tour poster, go on sale Tuesday, July 24th at 10 a.m. local via Miller’s website.
In addition to announcing the jaunt, Miller also released a funky new song, “What’s the Use?” Over throbbing bass guitar and jazzy, atmospheric synthesizers, the emcee alternates between rapping and a double-tracked, falsetto-heavy croon.
“What’s the Use?” is the third track Miller has released from his upcoming LP Swimming, following “Small Worlds” and “Self Care” (featuring John Mayer and Jon Brion). The LP, out August 3rd, also follows recent tracks “Buttons” and “Programs.”
Since issuing his 2016 LP, The Devine Feminine, Miller has appeared as a guest artist on several tracks, including Thundercat’s “Hi” and DJ Kay Slay’s “Cold Summer” (also featuring Kendrick Lamar, Kevin Gates and Rell).
Mac Miller Tour Dates
October 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
October 30 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic
October 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
November 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
November 3 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
November 5 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
November 8 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
November 9 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
November 10 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
November 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
November 16 – Orlando, FL @ CFE Arena
November 17 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
November 19 – Washington, DC @ The Theatre at MGM National Harbor
November 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
November 21 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
November 23 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
November 24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
November 25 – Toronto, ON @ REBEL
November 28 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
November 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom*
December 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
December 2 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
December 3 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
December 8 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House & Event Center
December 9 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
December 10 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
