Mac Miller: Three Men Officially Charged in Connection with Rapper’s Death

Prosecutors for the Central District of California charged three men — Stephen Walter, Ryan Reavis and Cameron James Pettit — with the distribution of drugs that they allege resulted in the death of Mac Miller.

While the three men were previously hit with various charges upon their arrests, a rep from the United States Attorney’s Office clarifies to Rolling Stone how the indictment differs: “The indictment contains two counts that accuse the men of being responsible for Mac Miller’s death — a conspiracy count and the narcotics distribution charge. Previously, Pettit and Miller were charged with distributing narcotics, and now the indictment alleges that their conduct resulted in a death.” Walter will also face a third charge of possession of a firearm as a felon.

The new indictment, unsealed Wednesday, offers a detailed breakdown of how prosecutors believe Walter, Reavis and Pettit allegedly sold Miller counterfeit oxycodone containing fentanyl. The indictment claims that on or about September 4th, 2018, Miller texted Pettit asking for “10 blues” (meant to be the painkiller Percocet), after which Pettit texted Walter, who said he’d send a “runner” to deliver the 10 pills. That runner was allegedly Reavis, who met Pettit and allegedly handed over the pills. Early in the morning on September 5th, Pettit allegedly sold the pills — which actually contained fentanyl — to Miller, along with cocaine and Xanax.

Miller died of an accidental overdose on September 7th at the age of 26. An autopsy later found fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in his system.

After Miller’s death, the indictment alleges that Walter, Pettit and Reavis continued to traffic drugs. The indictment includes accusations of more pill and cocaine sales, as well as an alleged text message from Reavis to an unindicted co-conspirator in which he wrote, “People have been dying from fake blues left and right, you better believe law enforcement is using informants and undercover to buy them on the street [so] they can start putting ppl in prison for life for selling fake pills.”

Pettit and Walter are expected to be arraigned on the charges in the new indictment October 10th. Reavis, meanwhile, will be arraigned once he arrives in Los Angeles; he was arrested in Arizona and is currently being transported to L.A. by the Marshals Service. Lawyers for the three men were not immediately available.

Miller began rapping at 14 and steadily built a devoted fanbase before ultimately signing with Rostrum Records, the label of fellow Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa. During his career, Miller released five studio albums and a slew of mixtapes. His final LP, Swimming, was released August 3rd, 2018, just a month before his death.