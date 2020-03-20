 Hear Mac Miller's 'Right,' 'Floating' Songs From Deluxe 'Circles' LP - Rolling Stone
Hear Mac Miller’s ‘Right,’ ‘Floating’ Songs From Deluxe ‘Circles’ LP

Family of late artist unveil previously unreleased tracks

The family of Mac Miller unveiled the deluxe edition of his posthumous album, Circles, via streaming services, which features two previously unreleased tracks, “Right” and “Floating.” Originally designed to complement his 2018 Swimming LP, Circles arrived in January, with the deluxe version seeing its physical release earlier this month.

The artist had worked with Jon Brion on both Swimming and Circles. The latter companion album was completed by Brion after Miller’s death in September 2018.

The reflective, hopeful “Right” addresses lovers finding their way back to each other. “And no, it hasn’t been easy lately/But you don’t want to leave me, baby,” he sings on the chorus. “And you know I hate to keep you waiting/But when it’s right there, it’s right.” “Floating” envisions a time when “Gravity ain’t holdin’ me down,” its soothing lyrical themes of soaring buoyed by ethereal instrumentation.

The deluxe edition of Circles became available via streaming services on Thursday. A vinyl version will be released on April 17th.

