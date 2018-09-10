Mac Miller Public Vigil to Be Held in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh label Nightfall Records will host a public vigil for rapper Mac Miller at Frick Park — also known as Blue Slide Park — on Tuesday at 5 p.m. EST. Miller died on Friday at age 26.

“We would like to bring the city together in full force for this legendary icon,” Nightfall Records wrote in a statement on Facebook. “Mac deserves to be sent off with an evening of celebrating his life, discussing his struggles, and remembering his stories, most importantly for his iconic work that brought joy into the lives of everybody who listened.”

The location is significant: Miller named his 2011 debut album in honor of Blue Slide Park. Although the titular slide has now lost some of its blue paint, Pittsburgh Public Works will refresh the color on Tuesday, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Nightfall Records also invited “all artists to come and paint, create [and] draw live tribute art for this event.”

Miller was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Friday. An official cause of death has not yet been determined. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans,” the rapper’s family said in a statement. “Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy.”

Following Miller’s death, many of his peers paid tribute to the rapper. At a show in Chicago, Childish Gambino dedicated a performance of “Riot” to Miller. “I just wanna say ‘I love you Mac,’ and I just want to tell you that I love you and this song is for him,” Childish Gambino said. Drake also remembered Miller during a show in Boston. On Twitter, Chance the Rapper remembered touring with Miller. “He was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew,” Chance wrote.