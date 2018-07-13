Mac Miller Previews New LP ‘Swimming’ With Coffin-Escaping ‘Self Care’ Video

Mac Miller contemplates the beauty of “oblivion” on his new song “Self Care.” The spacey, two-part single previews his newly announced album, Swimming, out August 3rd via Warner Bros. Records.

“Let’s go back to my crib and play some 45s/ It’s safer there; I know there’s still a war outside,” Miller rap-croons over an airy synth and glitchy beat. “We spend our nights all liquored up, our mornings high/ Can you feel it now?/ Oblivion, yeah, yeah.”

In director Christian Weber’s minimalist video for the track, Miller escapes from his own coffin. After smoking a cigarette and carving “Memento Mori” into the wood above his head, he emerges from the dust and dirt – only to fly through the air as the ground explodes.

“Self Care” is Miller’s second sample of Swimming, following the May-issued “Small Worlds.” (The rapper also released the stand-alone songs “Programs” and “Buttons” at the time, but neither will appear on the LP.) Both “Self Care” and “Small Worlds” are available as instant-grat downloads with pre-orders of the new album.

The 13-track Swimming follows the emcee’s 2016 record, The Divine Feminine. In the interim, Miller appeared as a guest performer on a handful of tracks, including Thundercat’s “Hi” and DJ Kay Slay’s “Cold Summer” (also featuring Kendrick Lamar, Kevin Gates and Rell).

Mac Miller – Swimming Track List

1. “Come Back To Earth”

2. “Hurt Feelings”

3. “What’s The Use?”

4. “Perfecto”

5. “Self Care”

6. “Wings”

7. “Ladders”

8. “Small Worlds”

9. “Conversation Pt. 1”

10. “Dunno”

11. “Jet Fuel”

12. “2009”

13. “So It Goes”