Third Person Arrested in Connection to Mac Miller’s Death

A third man has been arrested in connection with the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller. Stephen “Stevie” Walter was arrested Monday at his home in Los Angeles and charged with conspiracy and attempt to distribute a controlled substance. He is currently being held without bond.

According to a copy of the criminal complaint obtained by Rolling Stone, it was Walter who provided the counterfeit pills to Cameron James Pettit, who then sold them to Miller several days before his death from an accidental overdose. The counterfeit pills allegedly contained fentanyl and an autopsy of Miller found fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in his system.

The new complaint contains a transcript of text messages sent between Pettit and Walter not long after Pettit’s text chat with Miller, which was detailed in the criminal complaint obtained upon Pettit’s arrest. After speaking with Miller, Pettit reached out to Walter and asked for “10 blues” (meant to be the painkiller Percocet, though Miller was allegedly given counterfeit oxycodone containing fentanyl).

Soon after Pettit was contacted by an alleged “runner” for Walter named Ryan Reavis; Pettit again asked for “10 blues” and the pair scheduled a time and place to meet. Reavis was arrested arrested Tuesday in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and charged with fraud and drug and gun possession.

USA vs. Stephen Andrew Walter Complaint



Miller died September 7th, 2018 at the age of the 36. The Pittsburgh-born musician began rapping at 14, steadily built a devoted fanbase and ultimately signed with Rostrum Records, the label of fellow Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa. During his career, Miller released five studio albums and a slew of mixtapes. His final LP, Swimming, was released August 3rd, 2018, just a month before his death.