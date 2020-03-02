 Mac Miller's 'Circles' Deluxe Edition to Feature Two New Songs - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Two New Mac Miller Songs Set for 'Circles' Deluxe Edition Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Two New Mac Miller Songs Set for ‘Circles’ Deluxe Edition

Expanded version of rapper’s posthumous album to arrive this month

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mac Miller

Two previously unreleased Mac Miller songs will appear on the upcoming deluxe edition of his posthumous album, 'Circles.'

Joe Papeo/Shutterstock

A deluxe edition of Mac Miller’s posthumous album, Circles, will be released this month with two new songs, “Right and “Floating.”

The Circles deluxe edition will first be released on CD on March 6th, before arriving on streaming services March 20th. A vinyl edition will arrive on April 17th.

Circles was released in January, about two years after Miller’s death. At the time of his passing, Miller had just released a new album Swimming and was working on Circles; the two LPs were designed to complement each other and follow the concept of “Swimming in Circles.” Miller had been working on Circles with producer Jon Brion, who completed the album after Miller’s death.

Miller died September 2018, just over a month after the release of Swimming. The cause was an accidental overdose, with the L.A. County Coroners Office finding fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in his system. Last fall, three men were charged in connection with Miller’s death and one has pleaded not guilty.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.