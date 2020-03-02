Two New Mac Miller Songs Set for ‘Circles’ Deluxe Edition

A deluxe edition of Mac Miller’s posthumous album, Circles, will be released this month with two new songs, “Right and “Floating.”

The Circles deluxe edition will first be released on CD on March 6th, before arriving on streaming services March 20th. A vinyl edition will arrive on April 17th.

Circles was released in January, about two years after Miller’s death. At the time of his passing, Miller had just released a new album Swimming and was working on Circles; the two LPs were designed to complement each other and follow the concept of “Swimming in Circles.” Miller had been working on Circles with producer Jon Brion, who completed the album after Miller’s death.

Miller died September 2018, just over a month after the release of Swimming. The cause was an accidental overdose, with the L.A. County Coroners Office finding fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in his system. Last fall, three men were charged in connection with Miller’s death and one has pleaded not guilty.