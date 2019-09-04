Mac Miller: Feds Charge Man in Connection With Rapper’s Death

Federal prosecutors have charged a man in the death of rapper Mac Miller. A criminal complaint filed in the Central District of California alleges that Cameron James Pettit, whose age varies from 23 to 28 depending on reports, of Hollywood Hills provided Miller with fake oxys that contained fentanyl, according to NBC News.

The rapper was found unresponsive on September 7th, 2018 at his Studio City, California home and authorities pronounced him dead just before noon. He was 26. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office later ruled Miller’s death an accidental overdose; fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol were in the rapper’s system at the time of his death. According to the filing, Pettit allegedly gave Miller, who had been asking for “percs” (the painkiller Percocet), pills that instead contained fentanyl, cocaine, and Xanax.

NBC News reports that the complaint details Instagram messages Pettit sent to his friends in the wake of Miller’s death. “I think I should probably not post anything … just to be smart,” he wrote in one. In another, when someone asked how he was feeling, he wrote, “I am not great … Most likely I will die in jail.”

According to TMZ, the complaint says that Pettit is one of three people who were responsible for Miller’s death. It is not known yet if the other two have been charged, but Pettit was taken into custody Wednesday morning. The paperwork references a prostitute and a madam that also supplied Miller with oxys, hydrocodone, amphetamine, Xanax, and coke.

The Drug Enforcement Agency said in a statement that Pettit would appear in court later in the day on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.