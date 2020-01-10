See Mac Miller’s ‘Good News’ Video from Posthumous Album ‘Circles’

Mac Miller’s family has unveiled the new video for “Good News,” the first single from the late rapper’s upcoming posthumous album, Circles. The album arrives on January 17th and is available for pre-order.

The nearly seven-minute-long clip is bookended with scenes of a smiling Mac Miller in the studio. In between, an animated journey takes place. Directed by Anthony Gaddis and Eric Tilford, the late rapper is seen floating on a flower as well as traveling through otherworldly locales.

“Good news, good news, good news/That’s all they wanna hear,” Miller sings on the contemplative chorus. “No, they don’t like it when I’m down/But when I’m flying, oh, it make ’em so uncomfortable/So different, what’s the difference?”

In a statement, Miller’s family said the rapper had been working with producer Jon Brion on Circles before his death in 2018. It was intended to be a companion to Swimming, which also features contributions from Brion.

“After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm,” Miller’s family wrote. “We are so grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work.”

The family continued, “This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

Circles Track List

1. “Circles”

2. “Complicated”

3. “Blue World”

4. “Good News”

5. “I Can See”

6. “Everybody”

7. “Woods”

8. “Hand Me Downs”

9. “That’s on Me”

10. “Hands”

11. “Surf”

12. “Once a Day”