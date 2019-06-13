Hear Mac Miller’s First Posthumous Verse on Free Nationals’ ‘Time’

Mac Miller raps about dedicating space and time to grow in a waning relationship, even if it leads to the couple’s demise on the Free Nationals’ new song, “Time,” which also features Kali Uchis. The track, which was recorded in May 2018 with the group best known as Anderson .Paak’s band, marks the first official posthumous release featuring the rapper.

“We just need some time/Keep watching, let it all unwind/You get yours, of course, I’ll get mine,” Miller raps over the jazzy, reflective grooves. “And in the end, everything will be fine, that’s by design/Well, I don’t trip, but I slip, I fall/Sleep all day, maybe miss your calls/Like I been missing you.”

Uchis’ chorus bookends the late rapper’s verse, capturing the emotional weight that comes with allowing for time to run its course. “I gotta take some time to grow/But I don’t wanna let you go,” she sings. “How did we get too comfortable? I gotta take some time to grow/But without you I’m miserable/I think I got too comfortable.”

The song is the follow-up to the Free Nationals’ 2018 single, “Beauty & Essex,” which features Daniel Caesar and Unknown Mortal Orchestra. “Time” will appear on the group’s forthcoming album, which is slated for release later this year.