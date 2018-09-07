Rolling Stone
Watch Mac Miller’s Intimate Final Performance of ‘Hurt Feelings’

Official video from rapper’s show at the Hotel Cafe in Hollywood was posted online the day before Miller was found dead

Mac Miller performed “Hurt Feelings” for a small, appreciate crowd at the Hotel Cafe in Hollywood to celebrate the August release of Swimming. An official video from the performance was posted online on Thursday, the day before Miller was found dead in his home.

At the Hotel Cafe, Miller’s “Hurt Feelings” was soft and laid-back. His band conjured a handsome backdrop of reverential soul, full of liquid guitar and pretty riffs from an electric keyboard. (The recorded version is produced in part by the rapper J. Cole.) Onstage, Miller rapped conversationally, occasionally slipping into a light croon. His lines suggest that evolution is inevitable — “I’m always sayin’ I won’t change, but I ain’t the same” — but not unwelcome: “Everything is different, I can’t complain.”

The video was recorded in part to promote Miller’s Swimming tour, which was set to start at the end of October. Miller had scheduled more than two dozen dates, including stops in nearly every major American city. He was to be accompanied on tour by bass virtuoso Thundercat and rising rapper J.I.D.

TMZ reported on Friday afternoon that Miller was found dead at his home in the San Fernando Valley around noon. He was 26 years old. 

