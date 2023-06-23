fbpixel
In Memoriam

Mac Miller Estate Share 10th Anniversary Edition of ‘Watching Movies With the Sound Off’

Special release includes previously unreleased "The Star Room (OG Version)"
Mac Miller
Mac Miller Karen Meyers

Mac Miller’s sophomore album Watching Movies With the Sound Off turned 10 this week, and in honor of its anniversary, the late rapper’s estate and Rostrum Records have released a special 10th anniversary edition of the LP.

Featured on the album now is the original version of opening track “The Star Room,” titled “The Star Room (OG Version).” Miller had previously shared this version on SoundCloud in 2014. It features a different beat than the take that appeared on the album and also does not feature Miller’s alter ego Delusional Thomas.

Director Danae Gosset made a special animated visualizer for the song. “The video depicts the journey of an open-minded character as they navigate the world, discovering and evolving along the way,” Gosset shared of the video’s meaning. “I had the privilege of collaborating with the incredibly talented Sam Mason [director of Miller’s “Colors and Shapes” video], who designed the characters for the video. The storyline begins and ends with a candid embryo-like character, showcasing their growth and transformation through diverse landscapes and encounters. My goal was to capture the essence of a transformative journey while maintaining a childlike curiosity towards exploring different worlds.”

The 10th anniversary edition is available on streaming platforms and also available for pre-order on vinyl. Vinyl versions feature exclusive bonus track “The Quest.”

Trending

Mac Miller, Watching Movies with the Sound Off (10th Anniversary) Track List

1. The Star Room
2. Avian
3. I’m Not Real (feat. Earl Sweatshirt)
4. S.D.S.
5. Bird Call
6. Matches (feat. Ab-Soul)
7. I Am Who Am (Killin’ Time) (feat. Niki Randa)
8. Objects in the Mirror
9. Red Dot Music (feat. Action Bronson)
10. Gees (feat. Schoolboy Q)
11. Watching Movies
12. Suplexes Inside of Complexes and Duplexes
13. Remember
14. Someone Like You
15. Aquarium
16. Youforia
17. Goosebumpz – Bonus Track
18. O.K. (feat. Tyler The Creator) – Bonus Track
19. Claymation (feat. Vinny Radio) – Bonus Track
20. The Star Room (OG Version)
21. The Quest (Vinyl Exclusive)

