Hear Mac Miller Feature on Dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign’s New Single ‘I Believed It’

Dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign have joined forces for a new single, “I Believed It,” which features a verse from late rapper Mac Miller.

The song will appear on Dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign’s upcoming collaborative album, which will be released on OVO Sound on a date to be announced. In a clip posted to Instagram, the artists shared some behind-the-scenes moments from making the track, including working with Miller in the studio.

Dvsn, comprised of singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85, previously worked with Ty Dolla $ign on their third album, A Muse in Her Feelings, which dropped last year. Ty Dolla $ign’s most recent album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, arrived last October.

Ty Dolla $ign recently teamed up with Jack Harlow and 24kGoldn for “I Won,” the first official single from the soundtrack for F9. The song was accompanied by a music video featuring Ty, Harlow and 24kGoldn performing the song and getting edited into various action-packed scenes from F9.

Last year, the family of Mac Miller unveiled the deluxe edition of his posthumous album, Circles, which featured two previously unreleased tracks, “Right” and “Floating.” The release was designed to complement his 2018 Swimming LP. The artist had worked with Jon Brion on both Swimming and Circles. The latter companion album was completed by Brion after Miller’s death in September 2018.