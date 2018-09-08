Mac Miller: Drake, Chance the Rapper, J. Cole, Halsey Pay Tribute to Late Rapper

Following the death of Mac Miller Friday from a suspected overdose, the rapper’s music peers turned to social media to pay tribute to the artist who died at the age of 26.

“Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller,” J. Cole tweeted. “This is a message for anybody in this game that’s going through something. If you don’t feel right, if you feel you have a substance problem, if you need a ear to vent to. If you uncomfortable talking to people around you. Please reach out to me.”

Chance the Rapper wrote in a series of tweets, “I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. Its so crazy cause [Earl Sweatshirt] literally hit me up this morning him and [Vince Staples] were real friends I met at a pivotal time in my life through mac. This shit hurts so bad. If you love someone [make] sure u tell em.”

Chance the Rapper also noted that one of his earliest songs, “Brain Cells,” utilized the beat from Miller’s “Koolaid and Frozen Pizza.” “I was soooo big of a fan that one of my first ever recordings, a song that would get remade over and over til it ended up on 10Day, was over a beat you rapped on,” he tweeted.

Halsey penned a lengthy remembrance to Miller on Instagram: “Today is a bad dream. Thank you Mac. For being a visionary. A smiling, laughing, kindhearted individual. Thank you for being the soundtrack to my high school years. For giving me songs I knew every single word to and screamed at the top of my lungs in my first car the year I got my license. Thank you for giving me punchlines and inside jokes with my best friends.”

“God fucking dammit. You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives,” Post Malone tweeted. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn’t be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I fucking love you mac… We’ll make that album one day bubba. Miss you so much.”

Drake also dedicated his Friday night concert in Boston to the late rapper:

Drake dedicated his show last night to Mac Miller 💔 pic.twitter.com/8CKg4Oh1ur — Daily Hip Hop (@XXLMUSlC) September 8, 2018

Read more artists’ reactions as well as tributes from the rapper’s native Pittsburgh to Miller’s unexpected death below:

Yesterday we lost a member of our Pittsburgh family. @MacMiller was not just a part of music, he was part of our town. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and fans. Your friends on Fifth Ave will remember you fondly. pic.twitter.com/Qc4JgNQhQS — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 8, 2018

So sad u gone home young Mac I had to post this to smile and think about the good Time we had on the set of this movie man god bless ya family. Pittsburg we lost a real one today 🌟 @macmiller 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/AZkqUlhm1V — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) September 7, 2018

WE WERE SUPPOSED TO GO TO OHANAS THIS WEEK I WAS SUPPOSED TO COME THIS WEEKEND WE WERE SHOOTING YOUR VIDEO NEET WEEK WE HAD TO FINISH YOUR NEW FAVORITE SHOW NO NO NO NO U GOT THE SATURN TATOO AFTER I DID UR CHART THIS IS TOO MUCH — Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 7, 2018

this hurts my heart man RIP bro @MacMiller — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) September 7, 2018

Mac miller my brother I love you – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) September 7, 2018

The 1975 would like to send our love and thoughts to the family, friends and family of Mac Miller — matty (@Truman_Black) September 7, 2018

RIP MAC MILLER 😥 — STAY DANGEROUS (@YG) September 7, 2018

NOOO! I do not wanna believe my brother is dead! I cannot take this anymore, life is too short…I just know you’re now in a better place now than this place we call Earth @MacMiller …I love you bro, and will miss youu 😭 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 7, 2018

THE MAN WAS TOO GENEROUS ! HE EXTENDED HIS HOME TO ALL OF US . PEACE TO THE MILLER FAMILY AND THE WHOLE EXTENDED FAMILY. WE HURTIN 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 — thebe kgositsile (@earlxsweat) September 7, 2018

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy 🙏🏽👼🏽 #pgh #412 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018

Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller ❤️ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 7, 2018