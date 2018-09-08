Rolling Stone
Mac Miller: Drake, Chance the Rapper, J. Cole, Halsey Pay Tribute to Late Rapper

Fellow artists and Pittsburgh athletes remember artist who died Friday at age of 26

Mac Miller performs at Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, in Indio, Calif2017 Coachella Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1, Indio, USA - 14 Apr 2017

Following the death of Mac Miller Friday from a suspected overdose, the rapper's peers turned to social media to pay tribute to the artist.

Following the death of Mac Miller Friday from a suspected overdose, the rapper’s music peers turned to social media to pay tribute to the artist who died at the age of 26.

“Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller,” J. Cole tweeted. “This is a message for anybody in this game that’s going through something. If you don’t feel right, if you feel you have a substance problem, if you need a ear to vent to. If you uncomfortable talking to people around you. Please reach out to me.”

Chance the Rapper wrote in a series of tweets, “I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. Its so crazy cause [Earl Sweatshirt] literally hit me up this morning him and [Vince Staples] were real friends I met at a pivotal time in my life through mac. This shit hurts so bad. If you love someone [make] sure u tell em.”

Chance the Rapper also noted that one of his earliest songs, “Brain Cells,” utilized the beat from Miller’s “Koolaid and Frozen Pizza.” “I was soooo big of a fan that one of my first ever recordings, a song that would get remade over and over til it ended up on 10Day, was over a beat you rapped on,” he tweeted.

Halsey penned a lengthy remembrance to Miller on Instagram: “Today is a bad dream. Thank you Mac. For being a visionary. A smiling, laughing, kindhearted individual. Thank you for being the soundtrack to my high school years. For giving me songs I knew every single word to and screamed at the top of my lungs in my first car the year I got my license. Thank you for giving me punchlines and inside jokes with my best friends.”

“God fucking dammit. You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives,” Post Malone tweeted. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn’t be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I fucking love you mac… We’ll make that album one day bubba. Miss you so much.”

Drake also dedicated his Friday night concert in Boston to the late rapper:

Read more artists’ reactions as well as tributes from the rapper’s native Pittsburgh to Miller’s unexpected death below:

 

