Mac Miller: Second Man Arrested in Connection With Rapper’s Death

Authorities have arrested and charged a second man in connection with the death of the rapper Mac Miller.

Ryan Reavis, a 36-year-old resident of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with fraud and drug and gun possession, according to a statement from the Lake Havasu Police Department.

During a search of Reavis’ home, investigators discovered a prescription pad, prescription-only pills, drug paraphernalia and marijuana. They also uncovered and seized a pistol, two shotguns, a homemade firearm suppressor and lots of ammunition. Police, however, did not say how exactly Reavis is connected to Miller and his death.

Reavis is currently being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond has been transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lake Havasu PD’s Special Investigations Unit carried out the arrest and search with agents from the DEA and FBI. The DEA is leading the investigation into Mac Miller’s death, and Reavis’ arrest comes several weeks after federal prosecutors charged Cameron James Pettit with providing Miller counterfeit pills that contained fentanyl. Miller’s 2018 death was ruled an accidental overdose and an autopsy found fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in his system.

Representatives for the DEA and FBI did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.