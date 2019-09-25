 Second Man Arrested in Connection to Mac Miller’s Death – Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Mac Miller: Second Man Arrested in Connection With Rapper’s Death

Ryan Reavis charged with fraud, drug and gun possession, though police did not specify link to late rapper

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein

Mac Miller

Authorities in Arizona arrested a second man, Ryan Reavis, in connection to the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Authorities have arrested and charged a second man in connection with the death of the rapper Mac Miller.

Ryan Reavis, a 36-year-old resident of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with fraud and drug and gun possession, according to a statement from the Lake Havasu Police Department.

During a search of Reavis’ home, investigators discovered a prescription pad, prescription-only pills, drug paraphernalia and marijuana. They also uncovered and seized a pistol, two shotguns, a homemade firearm suppressor and lots of ammunition. Police, however, did not say how exactly Reavis is connected to Miller and his death.

Ryan Reavis

Reavis is currently being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond has been transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lake Havasu PD’s Special Investigations Unit carried out the arrest and search with agents from the DEA and FBI. The DEA is leading the investigation into Mac Miller’s death, and Reavis’ arrest comes several weeks after federal prosecutors charged Cameron James Pettit with providing Miller counterfeit pills that contained fentanyl. Miller’s 2018 death was ruled an accidental overdose and an autopsy found fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in his system.

Representatives for the DEA and FBI did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

