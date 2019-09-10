Mac Miller’s Dad Addresses Arrest of Rapper’s Alleged Drug Dealer

Mark McCormick, the father of late rapper Mac Miller, has publicly responded to the news that his son’s alleged drug dealer has been arrested. On Friday, the eve of the anniversary of the rapper’s death, McCormick attended a gathering at Blue Slide Playground in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which has become an ongoing vigil site.

At the tribute, McCormick addressed the crowd. “He remained loyalist to his friends,” he said during his emotional speech via CBS Pittsburgh. “He was always loving and kind to others.”

He also reacted to the news that Mac’s alleged drug dealer, Cameron James Pettit, was arrested and charged in the death of his son. “So they finally caught the motherfucker that sold him the drugs that killed him,” McCormick said to the crowd. And while he added that he finds some comfort in that, he warned attendees of the dangers of taking drugs. “Many of us who were young, including me, experimented with drugs,” he said. “But it’s a different fucking world out there. And all it takes is a little tiny stone of fentanyl and cocaine and you’re dead. Drugs are being laced with fentanyl — all kinds of drugs. And the one thing I would say to you is, ‘Don’t take the risk. It’s just not worth it.'”

“So they finally caught that motherf**ker” -Mac Miller’s father (Mark McCormick) 🙌🏼 💯 pic.twitter.com/rXwVFgwy4f — Mac Miller (@LongLiveMacMil1) September 8, 2019

Last week, federal prosecutors charged Pettit in the death of Mac Miller. The criminal complaint alleges that Pettit gave Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl, cocaine and Xanax, in lieu of the alleged Percocet Miller had sought.

The rapper was found unresponsive on September 7th, 2018 at his Studio City, California home and authorities pronounced him dead just before noon. He was 26. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office later ruled Miller’s death an accidental overdose; fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol were in the rapper’s system at the time of his death.