Hear Mac DeMarco’s Mellow New Song ‘All Of Our Yesterdays’

Mac DeMarco has just released a second single for his upcoming album Here Comes the Cowboy, and thankfully this one doesn’t share the same title as a Mitski song. A wistful spring tune, “All Of Our Yesterdays” is a reflection on the past with Shakespearian roots. “The phrase ‘all of our yesterdays’ comes from the play Macbeth,” DeMarco said in a statement. “Also I think there’s a Star Trek episode from 1969 with the same title; very cool.”

As with many of the Canadian indie-rocker’s songs, “All Of Our Yesterdays” features a blithely laid-back guitar rhythm alongside somber lyrics about the passing of time. “Another day has come and let you down/All of our yesterdays have gone now/Tearin’ up/Lookin’ for a shoulder to prop you up,” he sings.

DeMarco was inspired by Britpop while writing the single. “I had just seen a documentary about Oasis before writing this song, and I was trying to write a gigantic rock and roll hit with my renewed love for the band,” he admits. “I didn’t really get close to that at all, but I’m happy with the song that came out hahahahaha.”

Here Comes the Cowboy will be released May 10th, DeMarco’s first record since 2017’s This Old Dog. He’ll tour the U.S. to support the album this spring, starting at The Echo in L.A. on April 10th and wrapping up at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater on October 6th.