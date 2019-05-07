Watch Mac DeMarco Dunk in a Birdbath in New ‘On the Square’ Video

Days away from releasing his fourth studio album Here Comes the Cowboy, Mac DeMarco has released his third and final single “On the Square,” along with an insanely creepy video.

Directed by William Sipos and Sean Campos, the video features a lone man in a theater (Tommy Midnight) watching a bizarre show: DeMarco in suit wearing a latex mask, dunking his head in a birdbath full of milk. Each time he looks through the white liquid, he sees himself as a grotesque pig laying bricks and painting in an all-white room.

In typical Mac fashion, this weirdness lies in stark contrasts to the subtlety melodic, forlorn track. “Baby are you satisfied?/Is this all that you had in mind? On the square/living life that isn’t there,” he sings. At the end of the video, Midnight’s character gives a standing ovation as the camera shifts to DeMarco in a Nintendo sweatshirt, waving in his seat.

“This video has been my most intimate experience with milk yet,” Sipos said in a statement. “At one point I had Mac in a latex mask, shivering in a kiddie pool filled with cold milk. I did not feel like a nice person.”

Here Comes the Cowboy will be released this Friday. After playing both weekends at Coachella last month, DeMarco kicks off his tour in support of the album today in Sonoma, California. He’ll hit festivals and theaters across the U.S. throughout the summer and fall, wrapping up at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater on October 6th.