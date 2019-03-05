Hear Mac DeMarco Preview New Album With Lonesome New Song ‘Nobody’

Mac DeMarco unveiled “Nobody,” a desolate track set to appear on his next album, Here Comes the Cowboy. It’s out May 10th via his own Mac’s Record Label. “Nobody” is stripped down and ambling: Built around prickly guitars and a steady clop of drums and bass. DeMarco sings, “There’s no turning back/To nobody/There’s no second chance/No third degree.”

The song arrives with a characteristically bizarre video in which DeMarco casually sings the track between puffs on a cigar while dressed in a cowboy hat and bathrobe, his face painted to look like a lizard.

Here Comes the Cowboy, which is available to pre-order, marks DeMarco’s fourth studio album and follows 2017’s This Old Dog. He wrote, tracked and mixed the album at his own Jizz Jazz Studios in Los Angeles over a period of two weeks in January. DeMarco played most of the instruments on the record, except for keyboards on select tracks, which were provided by touring member Alec Meen.

“This one is my cowboy record,” DeMarco said of the album. “Cowboy is a term of endearment to me, I use it often when referring to people in my life. Where I grew up there are many people that sincerely wear cowboy hats and do cowboy activities. These aren’t the people I’m referring to.”

DeMarco will spend much of the 2019 touring in support of Here Comes the Cowboy. His first North American leg kicks off May 7th in Sonoma, California and wraps May 22nd in San Luis Obispo, California. Over the summer, DeMarco will tour Europe and play a few U.S. festival dates – including Bonnaroo – after which he’ll start another North American run September 20th in Washington D.C.

Here Comes the Cowboy Track List

1. “Here Comes The Cowboy”

2. “Nobody”

3. “Finally Alone”

4. “Little Dogs March”

5. “Preoccupied”

6. “Choo Choo”

7. “K”

8. “Heart to Heart”

9. “Hey Cowgirl”

10. “On the Square”

11. “All of Our Yesterdays”

12. “Skyless Moon”

13. “Baby Bye Bye”