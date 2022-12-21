fbpixel
Mac DeMarco Continues Yuletide Tradition With ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’ Cover

Since 2015, indie rocker has put his spin on an Xmas classic
Mac DeMarco

Mac DeMarco keeps his Christmas tradition alive by covering yet another yuletide classic, this time “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”

The video for this year’s Christmas present finds DeMarco in an inflatable Santa Claus suit, motorbiking around Los Angeles with his faithful gingerbread man in tow. As the duo ride around, Christmas begins to take form in the city — keeping with the theme of the song — with DeMarco on hand to witness tree lightings and the rare patch of snow.

The cover itself stays true to the original version of the seasonal standard previously popularized by the likes of Bing Crosby, Perry Como, and Michael Buble.

“I care about you, I miss you, I think of you always,” DeMarco wrote to fans. “Merry Christmas.”

While the previously prolific DeMarco hasn’t released a full studio LP since 2019’s Here Comes the Cowboy, he’s made sure to gift fans with new (albeit old) music every Christmas: DeMarco launched his cover tradition in 2015 with “White Christmas.” 

Two years later, he reworked Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime,” following the next two Decembers with “The Christmas Song” and “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” respectively. 2020 brought “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” while DeMarco marked Christmas 2021 with “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

