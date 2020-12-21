Watch Mac DeMarco Cover ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’

Mac DeMarco tackled “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” for his annual holiday tune, adding a soft-rock sheen to the seasonal staple.

The singer-songwriter adopts just the right amount of crooner vibrato on the track, pairing nicely with his woozy keys and loping drum groove.

In a lo-fi, reliably playful video, DeMarco sings, smiles and sways in front of mountains and next to a massive inflatable Santa Claus. He even plays the breezy guitar solo in the clip, which features the location tag of “Santa’s Workshop, North Pole, NY.”

“I hope you have a nice holiday season,” he wrote in the YouTube caption. Until next time, Mac.”

The indie-rocker went all-in for Christmas 2020: He also covered “Frosty the Snowman” during the SYNTHMAS livestream, which featured spots from Neon Indian and Dam-Funk, among others.

DeMarco — who released his most recent studio album, Here Comes the Cowboy, in 2019 — launched his cover tradition in 2015 with “White Christmas.” Two years later, he reworked Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime,” following the next two Decembers with “The Christmas Song” and “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” respectively.