 Mac DeMarco Shares Christmas Cover of 'Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town' - Rolling Stone
Juice WRLD Freestyles for Over 10 Minutes in Previously Unreleased Clip
Mac DeMarco Unveils Cheery Cover of ‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town’

Musician recorded stripped-down rendition on Christmas Day

Jon Blistein

Mac DeMarco marked Christmas with a no-frills rendition of the holiday staple, “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.”

On YouTube, DeMarco said he recorded the song Wednesday, December 25th, at his own Jizz Jazz studios. The cover moves with a delightful, stripped-down swing as DeMarco croons the tune over a mix of soft drums, electric keys and a particularly tasteful acoustic guitar solo. In vintage DeMarco fashion, the musician paired the cover with a video on YouTube that features a single slow zoom on a Christmas tree ornament of Star Wars‘ Emperor Palpatine because, sure, why not.

DeMarco spent most of 2019 touring in support of his most recent album, Here Comes the Cowboy, which he released in May. At the time, the album marked his first since 2017’s This Old Dog. More recently, DeMarco made a cameo in Jenny Lewis’ “Rabbit Hole” video, while he also directed a truly bizarre video for Iggy Pop’s “Sonali,” which involved lizard people on a quest for love.

